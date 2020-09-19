Eileen M. Beringer, 68
AUBURN - Eileen M. (Grillo) Beringer, 68, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday September 13, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital, Worcester.
Born in Milford and raised in Upton, Eileen was one of six children born to the late Albert Grillo, of Upton, and Eleanor (Swanson) Lapworth, of Grafton. She graduated from Nipmuc Regional High School in Upton and obtained her Associate's degree at Clark University in Worcester. She then began her career in Human Resources, later taking time off to raise her son, Tom, and daughter, Kristin. Eileen resumed her career and retired as a director.
In addition to a life-long passion for the Patriots and Red Sox, Eileen's family was her life. She cherished them above all else, and all the wonderful moments they shared.
Eileen leaves her beloved husband, Leslie "Les" Weatherell, of Auburn, with whom she shared 16 wonderful years of marriage; her children: Thomas Beringer, of Oxford, and Kristin Beringer, of Auburn; her step-daughter, Katie Weatherell, of Ontario; her siblings: Patricia "Pat" Thibault, Kim Lapworth, Ivy Cody, Diane Brennan, Holly Hemming, Scott Lapworth; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Along with her parents, Eileen was predeceased by her stepmother, Ruth (Quist) Grillo; stepfather, Ronald Lapworth; and her first husband, Karl Beringer, Jr.
Eileen's family wishes to thank Auburn's First Responders and the Saint Vincent doctors, nurses, and staff for their dedication and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, SW120, Boston, MA 02215.
Services will be held at a later date, when it is safe to gather publicly. To share a fond memory of Eileen or to leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com