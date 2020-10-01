1/
Eileen (Lahti) Bitter
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Eileen (Lahti) Bitter, 78

Leominster - Eileen (Lahti) Bitter, 78, of Leominster, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in her home.

Eileen was born November 15, 1941, in Clinton, daughter of the late Clifford and the late Alice (Ahlfors) Lahti. Eileen was an accountant and also was a bud monitor. She enjoyed line dancing with her many friends. She was very artistic among her many talents.

She leaves her son, Robert Bitter, II, husband of the late Kathy Bitter; two daughters, Cheryl Bitter of Leominster and Karin Bitter of Clinton; three grandchildren, Chelsea, Ryan and Jeremy Bitter; cousin, Kitty Bone of CA; and her best friends, June Makynen of Spencer and Betty Nicholas of Clinton.

A graveside service will be held privately at Woodlawn Cemetery in Princeton.

Mack Family Funeral Homes, Lamoureux-Smith & Poliks Chapel, 105 Central St., Gardner is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online condolence, please visit

www.mackfamilyfh.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
105 Central Street
Gardner, MA 01440
(978) 632-0158
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Scott Hebert & Staff of the Lamoureux Fletcher Community Funeral Home
