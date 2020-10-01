Eileen (Lahti) Bitter, 78Leominster - Eileen (Lahti) Bitter, 78, of Leominster, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in her home.Eileen was born November 15, 1941, in Clinton, daughter of the late Clifford and the late Alice (Ahlfors) Lahti. Eileen was an accountant and also was a bud monitor. She enjoyed line dancing with her many friends. She was very artistic among her many talents.She leaves her son, Robert Bitter, II, husband of the late Kathy Bitter; two daughters, Cheryl Bitter of Leominster and Karin Bitter of Clinton; three grandchildren, Chelsea, Ryan and Jeremy Bitter; cousin, Kitty Bone of CA; and her best friends, June Makynen of Spencer and Betty Nicholas of Clinton.A graveside service will be held privately at Woodlawn Cemetery in Princeton.Mack Family Funeral Homes, Lamoureux-Smith & Poliks Chapel, 105 Central St., Gardner is assisting with arrangements.To send an online condolence, please visit