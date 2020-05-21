Home

Eileen (Snyder) Desjourdy


1937 - 2020
Eileen (Snyder) Desjourdy Obituary
Eileen M. (Snyder) Desjourdy, 82

Douglas - Eileen M. (Snyder) Desjourdy, 82, died Wednesday, May 20, in the UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus. Her husband, John A. Desjourdy, died in 2005. She is survived by a son, David Leclerc, and his wife, Jen, of Grafton; three daughters, Jo Ann Birtz, and her husband, Stephen, of Grafton, Debbra Mahoney, and her husband, Dennis, of Shrewsbury, and Elaine McDermott, and her husband, Mick, of Douglas; 14 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Mrs. Desjourdy was born in Worcester, October 24, 1937, the daughter of Alfred and Emma (Lajure) Snyder. She grew up in Millbury where she attended school, and she lived in Whitinsville for many years before moving to Douglas 20 years ago.

Mrs. Desjourdy worked at Tredegar, in South Grafton, retiring as a group leader when she retired in 1999.

In addition to spending time with her family, Mrs. Desjourdy enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino, flea markets, and bingo.

A private graveside funeral will be held in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Whitinsville. There are no Calling Hours. Memorial Donations may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA., 01701. Carr Funeral Home, Whitinsville, is assisting the family.

www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020
