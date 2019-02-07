Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Cathedral
15 Chatham Street
View Map
Eileen Flannery Obituary
Eileen M. Flannery, 73

Worcester - Eileen M. Flannery, 73, of Worcester, died Sunday, February 3rd in St. Vincent Hospital. She leaves many cousins, both here and in Ireland. Eileen was born in Worcester the daughter of William F. and Rita (Cullen) Flannery. She was a graduate of South High School and had worked as a sales associate for the former Lerner Department Store. Eileen was an active member of St. Paul's Cathedral Parish, who enjoyed a spiritual life and a strong devotion to her faith. In her younger days, she was involved in many community projects and neighborhood activism. She was also a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the A.O.H. Other pastimes included BINGO, travel to Ireland, time spent with cousins and enjoying the company of friends, many dating back to high school.

Her funeral is Tuesday, February 12th, from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with her funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul's Cathedral, 15 Chatham Street. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. the morning of the funeral in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers. please make donations to Elder Service of Worcester, 67 Millbrook Street, #117, Worcester, MA 01606.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
