Eileen C. Flynn, 85
Northborough - Eileen Flynn passed away on Wednesday, June 17th 2020 after a period of declining health. She was 85. Born in Brookline to Francis and Margaret (Cunningham) Sullivan, Eileen was the youngest of fourteen children.
Eileen moved to Northborough in 1964 where she raised her three children. She was the bookkeeper at Mekontrol in Northborough, and later for Goodall & Sons Tractor Co. in Westboro.
Most of the locals will remember Eileen "Irish", as she was affectionately called, as a bartender at Ted's Café, an old Northboro establishment back in the day. Eileen also tended bar at the American Legion Post #234 in Northboro. She loved playing cards, especially Poker and Pitch, and was lucky winning scratch tickets.
She leaves her daughter Michelle and her husband Frank Desposito of Northboro, and her son Michael Flynn and his wife Pamela of Shrewsbury. She also leaves four granddaughters, Ryan, Casey, Dayna and Taylor, two grandsons Derek and Frank Jr., and six great-grandchildren. Eileen was predeceased by her son John Flynn, who passed away in 2017. The Flynn family will gather privately to honor and remember Eileen at a later date. To view Eileen's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.