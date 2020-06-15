Eileen Foisy
1943 - 2020
Eileen D. Foisy (77)

Webster, MA - Eileen D. Foisy, 77, passed away peacefully at Brookside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Eileen is survived by her two sons Mark Foisy of Woodstock, CT; Craig Foisy and his fiancée Angela Stanikmas of Woodstock, CT; her grandchildren, Joey, Jesse, Hunter, Devin Foisy, and Olivia Stanikmas; and her great granddaughter Kaisley Foisy. She also leaves her brother Emile (Sonny) Daviau of Webster and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Raymond, Earl, and Robert.

Born in Webster, Eileen was the daughter of Leo and Cecile (Latour) Daviau and lived in Webster all her life. Eileen was employed by Park and Shop and Price Chopper in Webster as a cashier before retiring in 2007.

Eileen enjoyed listening to music, dancing, cooking, but most importantly, she loved the time spent with her two sons, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Eileen's care team at Brookside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Royal Sandalwood Center. A private remembrance of Eileen's life will be held at future date.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
