Eileen M. Marsh, 95
Rutland - Eileen M. (Cowperthwaite) Marsh, 95, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Sterling Village after an illness. She was born in Methuen, the daughter of Sydney T. and Marie F. (Wright) Cowperthwaite. She was raised in Bedford Hills, NY and had lived in Hartford, CT before moving to Rutland in 1946.
Her loving husband of 56 years, Charles D. Marsh, passed away in 1999. She leaves her son, Ronald C. Marsh and his wife, Elaine of Rutland; her daughters, Christine M. Domptail and her husband, Raymond of Verneuil-en-Halatte, France, Leah E. Oliver and her husband, William of Rutland and Sarah West of Hilo, HI; six grandchildren, Stephen Marsh, Sophie Domptail, Stephanie Domptail, Derek Oliver, Robyn Mills and Tara West; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Alfred and Thomas Cowperthwaite.
A homemaker for many years, Eileen always gave a helping hand to her husband, Charles at E.D. Marsh Oil Company in Rutland. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Rutland, where she taught Sunday school, was a collector and was a member of the Monday Night Club. She also was a member of the Rutland Library Book Club, the Rutland Historical Society, was a Cub Scout Den Mother and volunteered at the of Rutland. In her spare time, Eileen enjoyed reading, puzzles and traveling.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Funeral services for Eileen will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6th at the First Congregational Church of Rutland, 264 Main Street. Burial will follow at Rural Cemetery in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Rutland, P.O. Box 484, Rutland, MA 01543. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 3 to June 4, 2019