|
|
Eileen F. Metterville, 99
Orleans - Eileen F. Metterville, 99, of Orleans, passed away on December 17, 2018. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Monday, June 10th, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 61 Canal Road, Orleans, MA. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Eastham. The family requests that everyone wear hats to the service, as Eileen loved hats!
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Eileen's name to , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite #400, McLean, VA 22102 or Cape Cod Alzheimer's Family Support Center, 2095 Main Street, Brewster, MA 02631
For online condolences and service information please visit
www.nickersonfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019