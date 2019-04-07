Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
Eileen G. "Gramma Nelson" (Bugbee) Nelson, 91

SPENCER - Eileen G. "Gramma Nelson" (Bugbee) Nelson, 91, of Wilson Street died peacefully, Saturday April 6, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.

Her husband, Walter T. Nelson, Jr. died in 2001. She leaves a son, David R. Nelson of Charlton; four daughters, Audrey L. Benoit of Worcester, Dianna L. Winders and her companion Rick Mauch of Spencer, Gail L. Lacroix and her husband Brian of Spencer and Roberta L. Nelson of Southbridge; 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Daniel R. Nelson in 1961 and a daughter Sharon L. Nelson in 1995.

Mrs. Nelson was born in Worcester, daughter of Ralph F. and Lucille E. (Phillips) Bugbee. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Spencer. She was a former member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 138 in Spencer. She enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, Chinese checkers, fishing and listening to old time country music. She was fun and vivacious, always the life of the party. She loved spending time with her family and was always on the go. The family would like to sincerely thank all the nurses and caregivers at the Overlook Hospice.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 11:00 AM in J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Tuesday, April 9 from 5:00-7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Overlook Hospice, 88 Masonic Home Road, Charlton, MA 01507.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
