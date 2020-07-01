Eileen F. (Kelley) Nikosey, 87
Northborough/Shrewsbury - Eileen Frances (Kelley) (Strobel) Nikosey, 87, of Northborough, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on June 27. Born in Worcester on June 2, 1933, Eileen was the daughter of the late John and Mary Ellen (Fleming) Kelley. She grew up in Worcester and graduated from the former North High School. She received a Bachelors degree in math and elementary education from Our Lady of the Elms College (Elms College) and a Master's Degree in Computer Education from Worcester State College. Eileen worked for many years as a teacher for Worcester Public Schools before her retirement in 1998.
Eileen was predeceased by her husbands Charles J. Strobel and Joseph Nikosey, her daughter Patricia Strobel, her sister and brother-in-law Joan and Paul Doherty and her niece and godchild Maryellen Richinick.
Eileen is survived by her children Kathleen Harty and her husband Shawn, Annemarie Carmody and her husband Patrick, Charles Strobel and his wife Kelly and Elizabeth Strobel. She leaves her grandchildren Erin Bottos and her husband Michael, Brian Harty, Patrick Carmody and his wife Kaitlyn, Matthew Harty, Megan Carmody, Christopher Strobel and Ryan Strobel and great-grandchild Benjamin Bottos. She leaves her stepchildren Nancy Kern and her husband Kevin, Dale Nikosey and his wife Cathy, Donald Nikosey and his wife Sharon, Joseph Nikosey, John Nikosey, and Steven Nikosey and his wife Crystal. 10 step-grandchildren also survive her. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Eileen's greatest loves other than her family, were her dogs, her hydrangeas and her summers on Cape Cod where she was a member of the Nobscussett Heights Beach Association for 52 years. She greatly enjoyed hosting her grandchildren for Camp Nana every summer. As a teacher in Worcester Public Schools for many years, she treasured her relationships with fellow staff members and her students. During her retirement years, Eileen traveled extensively both domestically and internationally. She loved a good time and was still attending the annual family Saint Patrick's Day party and singing her beloved Irish ballads. Eileen was devoted to her Catholic faith and volunteered extensively at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church of Northborough during her retirement years. She was an active member of the Women's Group and a Eucharistic Minister. She taught CCD for many years and enjoyed having some of her grandchildren as her students. Private services will be held for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory can be sent to Saint Rose of Lima Church, 244 West Main Street, Northborough, MA 01532. To view Eileen's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.