Eileen T. (Dalton) Poulin, 81
Whitinsville - Eileen T. (Dalton) Poulin, 81, of Whitinsville passed away on Sat. Nov. 16, 2019 at the St.Camillus Health Center, Whitinsville. She was the wife of the late George L. Poulin who died in 1997.
She was born March 19, 1938 in Whitinsville, daughter of the late Owen C. and Josephine (Kelly) Dalton. She was a graduate of Northbridge High School, Class of 1956 and Becker Jr. College. Eileen was employed as a secretary for Buckley Ins. Agency in Worcester for 30 years, retiring in 2007. She was a lifelong resident of Whitinsville.
She is survived by sister in-law Joan Sampson and her husband Frank of FL, Wendy LeBlanc god daughter and her husband Richard of CT, niece Bonnie and Dave Hoel who were her care givers of Uxbridge, a niece Heather and husband Luis Valdes of CT and two nephews Scott and Craig Sampson and several great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a great nephew Sgt. Ronald J. Dupuis III in 2015.
Visiting hours will be held Wed. Nov. 20. 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 AM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 480 Church St., Whitinsville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville.
Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Providence Rd., Northbridge.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville, MA 01588.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019