Eileen C. (Williams) Schonborg, 88Worcester - Eileen C. (Williams) Schonborg, 88, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3rd surrounded by her loved ones at The Odd Fellows Home after an extended illness.Mrs. Schonborg is predeceased by her husband, William C. Schonborg, who died in 1990 and is also predeceased by her son Michael, who died in 2015. She is survived by 1 sister, Beverly Of Ohio, four daughters, Cheryl, Drena Karen & Belinda. 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Eileen was born in Lenox, Ohio daughter of the late John and Treva Williams.Eileen was an Avon Representative for 50 years, was a unit manager & member of the honor society and presidents club. She sold Artex and enjoyed having her parties at the homes of her many clients teaching them how to paint. She was an avid Avon collector and could often be found crocheting & knitting. Eileen was the happiest when she was able to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, taking them to McDonalds for an ice cream cone, Crystal Park or Denny's for their birthday!The family would like to thank all the staff at The Odd Fellows home, for their care & dignity they had for Eileen.Services will be private. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester.To share a memory of Eileen or to sign her online guestbook, please visit