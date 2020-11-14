1/1
Eileen Zelenak
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen H. Zelenak 76

Millbury - Eileen M. (Hurley) Zelenak, 76, a longtime resident of Millbury, passed away Wednesday November 11th after a period of declining health. She is joining in heaven with her husband William, daughter Deanna Duffy and sister Kathleen Bishop.

Eileen was born and raised in Worcester; her mother was Gladys (Bourbeau) Clapp. She graduated from Commerce High School and earned her Associates Degree from Quinsigamond College. In 1969 she married William "Billy" Zelenak Sr. They built a home in Millbury, where they lived and raised their family for over 46 years.

Eileen is survived by her two children, Theresa DiPillo and her husband Robert of Worcester, and William Zelenak Jr. and his wife Christine of Sturbridge; a sister, Elaine Triola and her husband Lucian of Worcester; three grandchildren, Alyssa, the apple of her eye with whom she lived, Lauren and Warren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Monday November 16th from 11am to 12:30pm, followed by a prayer service at 12:30 in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Burial will be in the Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in her name can be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA.

www.mercadantefuneral.com

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved