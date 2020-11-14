Eileen H. Zelenak 76Millbury - Eileen M. (Hurley) Zelenak, 76, a longtime resident of Millbury, passed away Wednesday November 11th after a period of declining health. She is joining in heaven with her husband William, daughter Deanna Duffy and sister Kathleen Bishop.Eileen was born and raised in Worcester; her mother was Gladys (Bourbeau) Clapp. She graduated from Commerce High School and earned her Associates Degree from Quinsigamond College. In 1969 she married William "Billy" Zelenak Sr. They built a home in Millbury, where they lived and raised their family for over 46 years.Eileen is survived by her two children, Theresa DiPillo and her husband Robert of Worcester, and William Zelenak Jr. and his wife Christine of Sturbridge; a sister, Elaine Triola and her husband Lucian of Worcester; three grandchildren, Alyssa, the apple of her eye with whom she lived, Lauren and Warren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Monday November 16th from 11am to 12:30pm, followed by a prayer service at 12:30 in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Burial will be in the Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in her name can be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA.