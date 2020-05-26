|
Ekaterini T. (Exarhou) Singas
WORCESTER - On May 26, 2020 Ekaterini T. (Exarhou) Singas, loving mother and adoring grandmother, peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Theodoros K. Singas. She is survived by her sons, George T. Singas, of Worcester, and Michael T. Singas, his wife Mary (Scalley) of Holden; her daughter, Maria Singas, of Worcester; her three granddaughters, Mikayla, Hope, and Caterina Singas of Holden, MA; her sister in law Evangelia, wife of John Papadopoulos, of Astoria, NY; and her nieces, Dr. Effie Singas, and the Hon. Madeline Singas, and their families, of Manhasset, NY.
Ekaterini was born in Vrisohori Zagorio, Ioannina, Greece in 1928. When she arrived in Worcester in 1956 she began working at Table Talk Pies. One year later, she and her husband, Theodoros, founded the Original House of Pizza Inc., a Pleasant St. fixture until 2002.
She had a deep and abiding faith and devoted much energy and love to St. Spyridon's Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Worcester, MA. Over the years, her endless contribution to the church and its members displayed her love for the Greek American community. From the first Greek Festival held in 1976, until the most recent in 2018, she was an ever present and dynamic force, coordinating preparations, cooking food, and sponsoring cultural exhibits with authentic items from her own collection. Every day she honored her heritage through culinary expression and crotchet arts.
A civic minded leader, Mrs. Singas served as past President of both the O Horos Tou Zalongo and the Philoptochos Society. Until her death, she was a standing member of Pan Epirotic Federation of America, Canada, and Australia. Mrs. Singas was also a passionate and dedicated Celtics fan, where many game-goers and players referred to her as "Ma." Her kindness was felt by all those around her. She loved her family and reminded everyone to appreciate and love one another.
Anyone who knew Ekaterini knew the deep love and pride she had for her three granddaughters. Yia Yia and "The Girls" have an unbreakable bond and she will love and guide them eternally.
Services following appropriate social distancing guidelines will be held Friday, May 29th with a service at Noon in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. Calling hours will be held in the Cathedral from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester, MA 01609. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020