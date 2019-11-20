|
Elaine J. Betty, 75
Webster - Elaine J. (Doucette) Betty, 75, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Rose Monahan Hospice, Worcester, with family at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Francois R. Betty on July 1, by her infant son, Francois R. Betty, Jr. in 1964, and by her brother Robert Doucette in 2019.
She leaves her 7 children, Jean-Paul Betty and his wife Karen of Webster, Denise Gionet and her husband Dave of Oxford, Monique Tripaldi and her partner Richard Hall of Millbury, Michelle Budney and her husband Christopher of Webster, Nadine Donahue and her husband Derek of Dudley, Rachel Betty and her fiancé Jeffery Bahr of Wilkersfield, OH, and Danielle Nuttall and her husband Darrin of Webster; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was born in Webster, the daughter of Leo F. and Ida M. (Loiselle) Doucette and was a lifelong resident. She attended Saint Louis High School.
Mrs. Betty ran a day care at her home and also raised foster children for many years. She retired as the general manager for a local franchise of Dunkin' Donuts.
She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. She and her husband enjoyed flea markets, antique collecting and camping with the family. She crocheted a blanket for each family member over the years. She loved all cats and provided a foster home for many of them.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, November 30, at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main Street (please meet at the church). Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Donations in her name may be made to the Community Cat Connection, 289 Thompson Road, Webster, MA 01570. Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster.
www.scanlonfs.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019