Elaine Boulanger

Elaine G. (Gentili) Boulanger
NORTHBOROUGH - Elaine G. (Gentili) Boulanger, 77, a longtime resident of Northborough, passed away on September 2, 2020, after a short period of declining health. Elaine was born and raised in Southbridge, a daughter to the late Arthur and Edith (Menkello) Gentili. Her beloved husband of 58 years, Robert H. Boulanger, passed away in 2019.
For a short time, Elaine and Bob relocated to San Diego, CA for work, returning to Southbridge in 1967. For the past 40 years Elaine has been a resident of Northborough. Together with Bob, Elaine cherished the time spent with their family. She looked forward to trips to Lake Winnisquam, long rides with no particular destination in mind and card & game nights. Elaine found pleasure in creating and maintaining her beautiful flower gardens, crafting and reading mystery novels. With a passion for animals, dog sitting was naturally a favorite pastime. Her grand-dogs, Bristol, Harrison and Mia will miss being spoiled.
Elaine is survived by her son Marc R. Boulanger and his wife RaeLinda of Worcester; a daughter Dawna A. Hurst and her husband Frederick of Northborough; five grandchildren Rebecca Tollis and her husband Jason, Virginia Hurst, Matthew Boulanger, Thomas Hurst and Michael Hurst and a great grandson Roy Tollis.
Elaine will be laid to rest beside Bob after a private service. There are no public services planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to MSPCA in remembrance of Elaine's caring passion for animals in need. (www.mspca.org
) Services are entrusted to Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough www.HaysFuneralHome.com