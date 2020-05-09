|
Elaine M. Jacoby-Bouffard 80
N Andover (formerly Shrewsbury) - Elaine passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She lived a love-filled life among much family and many friends. Elaine was a beloved friend, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her love transcended loss, many hardships, and overwhelming difficulties but she gracefully walked in those shoes with strength and resolution as she faced every unexpected trial in life.
Elaine is survived by her children: Stephen Jacoby, Beth Vinton, Catherine and Ralph Marrone, Mary and Michael Vanderhoof, Maryellen and Mark Brunyak, Christopher Jacoby, Jeannine Moore, Betty and Gene Nuovo, Paul and Donna Bouffard, and Margaret Bouffard who predeceased her.
For full obituary www.driscollcares.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to www.curealz.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020