Elaine J. (Panaccione) Janulevicus, 75
Holden - Elaine Jane (Panaccione) Janulevicus died after a long and difficult illness on the morning of July 24, 2019. Elaine was born to Maurice and Jennie (Rossi) Panaccione in April 1944. Elaine was the third of four children and is survived by her loving and helpful sister, Beverly (Panaccione) Gaylord of Worcester.
Elaine graduated from Barre High School in June 1962 and married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Janulevicus, in October 1962. Elaine and Bob lived many years in Barre before moving to Holden, where they lived at the time of her passing. Bob has been a devoted and loving husband throughout their almost 57 years of marriage, but especially so during the past four years of Elaine's illness. He tirelessly cared for her and attended to her needs during this difficult period, and will miss her for all the remaining days of his life.
Elaine and Bob are the proud parents of SallyAnn (Janulevicus) Ananian, their only daughter who now lives in Lynnfield with her husband, Joseph V. Ananian, and their grand-dog, Moo, and their grand-kitties, Oink and Ruff. They are also the proud parents of Annie Janulevicus, their 18 month old Yorkie-poo who has given them both comfort and amusement even during these difficult final months.
In addition to her husband, Bob, her daughter, Sally, her son-in-law Joseph, and sister, Beverly, Elaine will be missed and remembered by Beverly's husband John Gaylord and son Kristopher Gaylord. Elaine is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. She would have wanted to tell all of them how much she loved them. She would especially want to thank her aunt Andy Rossi for sending over homemade kielbasa a few months ago; and Brenda, Robin, Kathy Rossi and Marianne (Panaccione) Watson for their kindness and company during her final hours.
Elaine was a hair stylist for many years, but did not enjoy her work in this profession. She became a realtor in 1983 and never looked back.
She started her real estate career with Irvine and Virginia Walsh of Worcester. After several successful years as a salesperson she joined forces with her friends Rick Walsh and Joseph B. Finnegan, and opened Century 21 Irvine and Virginia Walsh in Holden, which operated on Main Street in Holden for over 20 years. Her beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Mick, was the office mascot and he greeted customers and colleagues until his passing in 2006.
Elaine was born to sell real estate – this was never as apparent as the day she tried to sell a house that was not for sale, (no wonder that key did not work); and two weeks later did list that house and sell it after all!
Elaine will be remembered as a devoted daughter, caring sister, loving wife and mother, supportive colleague and loyal friend. Her exuberance and enthusiasm are what set her apart from the average person. She wanted to be remembered for "trying like hell," and doing her best at all things.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5pm to 7 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , Gift of Life Memorial, 209 W. Central St., Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 25 to July 26, 2019