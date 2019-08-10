|
|
Elaine V. (Lucier) Josey, 72
Douglas - Elaine V. (Lucier) Josey, 72, of Depot St. died unexpectedly on Fri. Aug. 9, 2019 at home after a long illness.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years Robert A. Josey; 3 sons Brian K. and his wife Amy Josey of Douglas, Scott A. and his wife Christina Josey of Thompson CT, and Kevin R. and his wife Nina Josey of Webster; 6 grandchildren Jack, Montana, Christopher, Skyla, Nathan, and Samuel; 2 brothers Paul Lucier of Arkansas and Joe Lucier of Rutland; a sister Marilyn Fallavollita of Sutton; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Kim Josey who died at birth and a brother Phil Lucier. Born in Worcester, MA on Jan 21, 1947 she was the daughter of Joseph and Ann (Godak) Lucier and lived in Douglas 51 years, previously living in Worcester.
Mrs. Josey worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for Memorial Hospital and several area nursing homes for many years. She was a graduate of North High School and David Fanning School of Nursing in Worcester. She enjoyed quilting and shopping in her younger years, her mustang convertible and loved being a soccer mom when her boys played. She would always have a big meal ready for her family at suppertime too. More recently Elaine enjoyed taking boat rides and being social at the lake. Her family was most important to her however, especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Elaine's family would like to thank her many caregivers especially Rhonda Grant and Diane Sullivan for their longtime dedication, help, and support.
Her funeral Mass will be held Wed. Aug. 14 at 10 am in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St. Douglas. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. Calling hours at Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St. Douglas are Tues. Aug. 13 from 4 to 7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Tri-Valley Inc. 10 Mill St. Dudley, MA 01571 or to the National MS Society, 101A First Ave. Waltham, MA 02451. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit
www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019