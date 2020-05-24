|
|
Elaine F. Keleher, 91
WORCESTER - Elaine F. (Kelleher) Keleher passed away peacefully Thursday at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester after an illness.
Elaine was born in Worcester, MA on March 11, 1929, daughter of John and Mabel (Taylor) Kelleher. She graduated from Holden H.S. in 1947 and from the former Mt. St. Mary's College, Hooksett, NH in 1951.
After college she was employed as a social worker for Catholic Charities Diocese of Worcester from 1951-53. She married Edwin Keleher and left work to raise her family. When her children were older, Elaine returned to work as a licensed social worker at Keith Hill Nursing Home in Grafton and Harvard Nursing home in Worcester, both owned by the Carlson Family. She retired in 1994.
Elaine enjoyed summers at the family cottage in Onset, MA and her many long-time friends there. Her passion for traveling included trips to Africa, China, Europe, and Latin America. Special memories were created on her annual trips to NYC. Elaine loved animals and was especially attached to her cat Oakie.
She was a charter member of the Westboro Lioness Club, a member of Christ the King Parish, and a daily communicant at St. Paul's Cathedral.
Elaine was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Edwin J. Keleher in 1990, and a baby son, Paul J. Keleher, in 1969.
She was the loving mother to Dr. Melissa Johnson of Raleigh, NC; Marie Riccio and her husband Dr. Frank Riccio of Norwell; Dr. Katherine Olsen and her husband Karl of Portsmouth, RI; and Gail Hamm and her husband Arnold of Worcester.
She also leaves eight grandchildren: Ryan Johnson and his wife Danielle; Rhett Johnson; Frank and Edwin Riccio; William, Charlotte and Abigail Olsen; and Jack Hamm.
The family is grateful to her physician, Dr. Michael Constantine, and the VNA Hospice & Palliative Care for their expert care.
The funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 28. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, masks will be required. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to the MSPCA ANGELL, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 24 to May 26, 2020