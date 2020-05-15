Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Badger Funeral Homes
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
1:30 PM
Cadet Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Kronlund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Kronlund


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Kronlund Obituary
Elaine S. Kronlund March 12, 1933 – April 7, 2020

Westford - Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Dedicated Music Teacher

Elaine (Skolfield) Kronlund, loyal wife, protective mother and grandmother, dedicated music teacher, devout Catholic and patriotic citizen, passed into God's arms on April 7. She died at age 87 from complications of having a stroke. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Kenneth H. Kronlund Sr., her parents Herb and Elaine (Lonergan) Skolfield, her sister Diane Wildey, and her daughter Cheryl Flynn. Elaine is survived by her son Kenneth Jr. and his wife Susan (Desrochers) along with their sons Eric, Lucas and Jared; her son Craig and his wife Beth (Ganse) along with their sons, Benjamin, Zachary, and Daniel; her daughter Lisa K. Condit and her daughter Annika; as well as by Cheryl's husband Robert and their children Brice, Evan, and Moira Flynn.

Elaine often said her children and grandchildren were her greatest achievements and she delighted most in family gatherings and trips. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1:30pm in the Cadet Chapel, with interment along with her husband to follow in the West Point Cemetery. Elaine's love for the performing arts will live on through the gift of her Steinway baby grand piano to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. Her gift will fill the newest studio with beautiful music to accompany dance classes while also providing an instrument for instruction.

In lieu of flowers, her family encourages contributions in her name to the Hanover Access to the Arts Fund to help ignite creativity and inspire confidence through the performing arts. An Afternoon Tea will be held in her honor later in 2020. Her full obituary is available at: http://badgerfuneral.tributes.com/Elaine-Kronlund-Westford
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Badger Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -