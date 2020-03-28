|
Elaine Sullivan Lane, 85
NORTH BROOKFIELD/CHARLTON - Elaine Sullivan Lane, 85, passed away peacefully on March 24,2020 in UMass Memorial Health Center. She leaves 4 children Jeanne Sullivan of Spencer,John Sullivan and his wife Evelyn of Palmer/Lakeland FL, Barbara St. Germain & her husband Kenny and Larry Sullivan of Charlton; 3 stepchildren Steve Lane of North Brookfield,Jeff Lane & his wife Sheila of Los Angeles,CA and Pam Tully and her husband Ben of Strubridge; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. She was predeceased by her husband James L.Sullivan; her second husband John "Buddy" Lane; a son Paul Sullivan; 2 brothers and a sister. Elaine was born in Worcester February 4,1935 the daughter of Thomas and Sylvia (Mondor) Burns and was a graduate of Charlton High School. She worked at the Rochdale Mill until moving to Boston when she married the love of her life. Before starting her family Elaine also worked at Woolworths. Elaine was a stay at home Mom who was involved in scouting and baseball. She was also an award winning Mary Kay Consultant and sold Avon. Elaine played softball, bowled for many years and was an avid traveler. Her faith in god led her to much volunteer work at her church. Her greatest pride was being a communicant of St Josephs Church. She served on the bereavement committee, prayer groups and sang in its choir. Elaine was one of the kindest people you could ever meet.She loved her family and friends and no one was ever a stranger to her. She will be forever loved and missed. The family would like to thank the staff and administration of Fieldstone at the Overlook Masonic Home in Charlton for their love, devotion & great care for the last 3 years. Funeral service with burial in Walnut Grove Cemetery in North Brookfield will be private for the family. Pillsbury Funeral Home 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield is directing arrangements. Donations may be made in her name to Operation Smile po box 5017 Hagerstown, PA.21741.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020