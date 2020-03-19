|
Elaine M. (Bachand) Law, 73
STERLING - Elaine Marie (Bachand) Law, 73, of Sterling died Monday, March 16, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Norfolk, VA, daughter of the late Paul G.R. and Lillian Marie (Antaya) Bachand. Elaine graduated from Notre Dame Academy and Anna Maria College and then attended Brigham Young University. She worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 28 years in various administration departments.
Elaine was a strong advocate of environmental issues, not only professionally but also on a personal level. Elaine enjoyed studying the English Monarchy and Ancient Egypt, she was an avid birdwatcher and collector of cat figurines.
Elaine was loved by all close to her and will be dearly missed by her husband, James E. Law, two brothers, Paul D. Bachand and his wife Beth of Worcester and David Pollard and his wife Beth of Davis, CA and nephews and nieces.
Funeral Services and interment in Worcester County Memorial Park will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston Street, West Boylston, MA 01583.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020