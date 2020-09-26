Elaine F. (Kubicki) Lefebvre, 72WORCESTER - Elaine F. (Kubicki) Lefebvre, 72, of Worcester died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family and beloved dogs, Sammie and Nike.Elaine leaves her son, Matthew M. Lefebvre of Worcester, two grandchildren; Audrey A. Lefebvre, and Christopher M. Lefebvre, her grandchildren's mother, Sarah LaCascia of Spencer, and three nephews; Michael, Scott, and Brian Kubicki. Elaine is predeceased by her parents, Mitchell A. Kubicki, and Anne F. (Marcinkiewicz) Kubicki, both of Worcester, and her brother, Robert Kubicki of Ohio.Elaine was born in Worcester, and graduated from St. Mary's High School. She was the cheerleading captain for the St. Mary's boys' basketball team that went to the New England Championships in 1964 at the Boston Garden. She worked for many years as a fashion buyer for Denholm, and was a pharmacy technician for almost 20 years at the Fallon Clinic in Worcester. She also worked as a secretary at St. Mary's Elementary School for several years, and following her retirement, worked part-time at Asentria. Elaine was a proud and devoted member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish.In her spare time, Elaine enjoyed shopping, doing needle point, watching tennis, having Sunday family dinners, and going to her grandchildren's football and softball games. She was an avid dog lover, and would fondly remember her former companions; Jacques, Ebony, and Seneca.The family will hold a private burial at Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League in her name.HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., is assisting the family with arrangements.