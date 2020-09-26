1/1
Elaine (Kubicki) Lefebvre
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine F. (Kubicki) Lefebvre, 72

WORCESTER - Elaine F. (Kubicki) Lefebvre, 72, of Worcester died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family and beloved dogs, Sammie and Nike.

Elaine leaves her son, Matthew M. Lefebvre of Worcester, two grandchildren; Audrey A. Lefebvre, and Christopher M. Lefebvre, her grandchildren's mother, Sarah LaCascia of Spencer, and three nephews; Michael, Scott, and Brian Kubicki. Elaine is predeceased by her parents, Mitchell A. Kubicki, and Anne F. (Marcinkiewicz) Kubicki, both of Worcester, and her brother, Robert Kubicki of Ohio.

Elaine was born in Worcester, and graduated from St. Mary's High School. She was the cheerleading captain for the St. Mary's boys' basketball team that went to the New England Championships in 1964 at the Boston Garden. She worked for many years as a fashion buyer for Denholm, and was a pharmacy technician for almost 20 years at the Fallon Clinic in Worcester. She also worked as a secretary at St. Mary's Elementary School for several years, and following her retirement, worked part-time at Asentria. Elaine was a proud and devoted member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish.

In her spare time, Elaine enjoyed shopping, doing needle point, watching tennis, having Sunday family dinners, and going to her grandchildren's football and softball games. She was an avid dog lover, and would fondly remember her former companions; Jacques, Ebony, and Seneca.

The family will hold a private burial at Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League in her name.

HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., is assisting the family with arrangements.

worcesterfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
33 Ward St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508)756-8346
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved