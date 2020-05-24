|
Elaine L. (Mowry) McLaurin, 88
Douglas - passed away on Fri. May 22, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Worcester, MA. after an illness. Her husband Daniel "Mac" McLaurin died in 1971.
Born in Douglas, MA on Feb. 13, 1932 she was the daughter of Welcome J. Sr. and Lucy (Casey) Mowry. She was raised in Douglas and spent most of her life in Lake Park, FL. before returning to Massachusetts in 2012. She is survived by her brother, Albert F. "Jerry" Mowry of Casper Wyoming; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who were very attentive to her over the years. She held a special bond with relatives, Pauline Ballard, Elouise Remillard and Alma Saravara. She adored her great-nephew, Aaron Mowry, whom she loved like a grandson. She is predeceased by her sister Ruth Lunn, and her brothers, Welcome J. "Moe" Mowry Jr. and Merton "Milton" Mowry.
Elaine was a graduate of Douglas Memorial High School, Class of 1950.
She worked at RCA/GE in Florida for many years and after retirement, she was a domestic housekeeper. A true animal lover, she often rescued stray cats and she adored her chihuahua, Pedro, and especially her beloved cat, Pierre.
Elaine had a fun loving spirit, and a great sense of humor. She was generous, strong and independent and usually had a twinkle in her eyes. She loved the ocean which included deep sea fishing with family and friends. Family was most important to her and she took wonderful care of her mother in her later years. Elaine was also a devoted member of Jehovah's Witness.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Worcester for their wonderful care of Elaine and compassion to her family during this difficult time.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA Donations, 350 S. Huntington Ave. Boston, MA 02130 or to the . To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 24 to May 25, 2020