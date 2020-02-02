|
|
Elaine (Auger) McShane
Northborough - Elaine (Auger) McShane, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Paul D. McShane, their son Michael McShane, and grandson James Simonis. She is survived by three daughters, Sheila Casey & husband Timothy of Lancaster; Marilyn McShane & husband Trey Williams of Sparks, NV; and Janet McShane of Ft. Myers, FL; two siblings: Evelyn McTigue of Worcester; and Howard Auger of Lancaster. She leaves her grandchildren: Joseph, Jacqueline, and Jeffrey Simonis, and Michael Null; great-grandchildren: Sarah, Olivia, Chip, and Davie Simonis, Riley and Emilia Null; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was pre-deceased by siblings: Melvin, Elvin, Robert, David, Richard and Clifford Auger.
Born in Worcester to the late Melvin & Eva (LaBossiere) Auger, Elaine was raised in Northborough and graduated from Northborough High School, Class of 1947. She devoted her adult life to raising her family as a full-time mother and homemaker. Elaine and her husband Paul enjoyed retirement years in West Yarmouth and later resided in Las Cruces, New Mexico until she returned home to Massachusetts several years ago. A talented, award-winning artist and painter, she is credited with creating the seal of the bicentennial anniversary for the Town of Northborough. In addition to enjoying classical piano music and being an avid reader, Elaine often shared her keen wit and sense of humor with family and friends, and in later years, while residing at the Corcoran House in Clinton, developed a great love for the game of Bingo. She always remained happiest while in the company of her children and grandchildren, and will be forever missed by all who loved her. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5 until 6:30PM with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 6:30PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Elaine McShane to: Friends of the Lancaster Seniors, PO Box 173, Lancaster, MA 01523. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 7, 2020