|
|
Elaine L. (McNeil) Moran, 93
Northbridge - Elaine L. (McNeil) Moran, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday April 20, 2020 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge after battling dementia coupled with complications of COVID-19. Her husband of 67 years, William H. Moran, died in July 2014.
She is survived by her 5 daughters: Kathleen M. Roy of Whitinsville, Margaret M. and her husband James Conlee of Bluffton, S.C., Dorothy A. Lash of Whitinsville, Judith A. McNeil of Providence, R.I. and Franceen C. and her husband Mark M. Pendergast of Millbury. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Vivian Lapointe and her husband Ed, Anita Labrie and her husband Wilfred, her brothers Neil and his wife Helen (Moran) and Walter and his wife Jeanne (Lussier).
Born in Northbridge, MA on December 3, 1926 she was the daughter of Charles C. and Eva (Cournoyer) McNeil and lived in Northbridge her entire life. She was a graduate of Sainte Anne's Academy in 1943 in Marlboro, MA. She spent many years working as a clerk at Village Drugs in Northbridge until it closed. She then worked as a clerk for Finn's Pharmacy in South Grafton and in the cafeteria at Bancroft School in Worcester.
Elaine was a faithful member of St. Peter's Catholic Parish in Northbridge where she taught CCD for many years. She also participated on several committees supporting her parish. She was an avid seamstress and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Elaine and her husband Bill spent many enjoyable years traveling up and down the east coast in their travel trailer. They took their longtime dream cross country trip in the spring of 1989. In their later years they wintered in Leesburg, Florida making many friends along the way.
The family especially wants to thank Betty Wadsworth for being by her side as well as the entire first floor staff at Beaumont for their compassion and care during her last 2 years.
Due to the current health crisis, services for Elaine will be private. She will be buried alongside her husband at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Whitinsville.
Donations in Elaine's memory may be made to St. Peter's Parish, 39 Church Ave., Northbridge, MA 01534, the , 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102, or Salmon Hospice Care, 42 Beaumont Drive, P.O. Box 935, Northbridge, MA 01534. Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit http://www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020