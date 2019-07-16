|
|
Elaine A. Mudgett, 83
Lancaster - Elaine A. (Pfeiffer) Mudgett, 83, devoted matriarch of Deershorn Farm, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, July 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Arthur M. Mudgett. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Cindy McLaughlin & Michael of Lancaster; Cheryl Bachinski & Stephen of Northfield; Candace Bryant & David of Yukon, OK; and Stephen Mudgett & Julie of Lancaster; 8 grandchildren, Gregg & Abbie McLaughlin Heather & Katie Bachinski; Stacy Jakuttis, Shane Galeski, Stephanie & Matthew Mudgett; 6 great-grandchildren, Colum McLaughlin; Avana, Jeremiah & Lucien Jakuttis, Presley & Shane Brody Galeski; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. She is pre-deceased by her sister Beverly Poulin.
Elaine was born in Cornwall, New York to the late Ralph & Ethyl (Austin) Pfeiffer. She was later raised in Clinton and graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1954. As a young woman she worked as a clerk for several Clinton landmarks including the Vernon Drug, the 5 & Dime, and Irvings. Her adult life was devoted to raising her family and operating their family business, Deershorn Farm, alongside her husband and children. In addition, Elaine proudly served as a member of the Lancaster School Committee, and as an active community leader with 4H and the Girl Scouts. A woman of great faith, she was a devout member and cherished friend of Hope Chapel in Sterling. Blessed with a great appreciation for music, Elaine sang in church and was a valued voice in the Gardner Community Choir. She loved providing for others, notably through her knitting for family and friends, and through her many hats, mittens, and blankets donated to provide warmth to those in need. Elaine will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. A Celebration of the Life of Elaine Mudgett will be held at 1PM on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Hope Chapel, 35 Chocksett Road, Sterling, and burial will follow in Eastwood Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Elaine Mudgett to: Hope Chapel, 35 Chocksett Rd., Sterling, MA 01564, or to the , 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 16 to July 19, 2019