Elaine Nichols

Elaine Z. Nichols
Dracut, MA. - DRACUT-Elaine Z. (Laliberte) Nichols, 74, of Dracut, passed away, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of John (Jack) H. Nichols, with whom she celebrated 53 years of marriage.
She was born in Worcester, MA., the eldest daughter of the late Hermes M.H. Laliberte and Zena (Bussell) Laliberte.
She was educated at Oxford High School in Oxford, Ma., Merrimack College in North Andover, Ma., and Weston Jesuit School of Theology in Cambridge, Ma. where she received her Master's degree in Theology and Religious studies. To further her studies, in 1984. Elaine spent an entire month on a pilgrimage through Israel.
As a young wife and mother of four, Elaine worked many jobs to put herself through college, including driving school buses for many years for the Gagnon Bus Co. and Dracut Public School System in Dracut, Ma.
She is remembered by many as a den mother for her son's cub scout pack (83) in the 1970's, as well as her many volunteer roles with the St Mary Magdalen Parish and their CCD program.
Elaine worked as the Director of Religious Education for St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Tyngsboro/Dracut, St. John's of Townsend, St. Charles Borromeo of Woburn and St. Jeanne d'Arc Parish in Lowell. She also worked as the Assistant Diocesan Director of Religious Education for the Diocese of Norwich, Ct. Elaine spent her entire career teaching children and young adults scripture and spirituality. She began her career teaching Religious Studies at Central Catholic High School, Bishop Fenwick High School, and finally, as a Teacher and Chair of the Religion Dept. at Austin Preparatory School in Reading, Ma., where she retired, in 2012, after 17 years of service.
Elaine was presented with the "Bishop Cheverus Award Medal", in 2017, by Cardinal Sean P. O'Malley, for her dedicated service to the Church and God's people.
Elaine enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and vacationing at the beaches of Cape Cod and Wells, ME. She loved photography, bird watching, eating ice cream, reading, singing and learning new technology.
Besides her loving husband, Jack of 53 years, Elaine is survived and will be deeply missed by her children; Maureen Cloutier and her husband Robert of Concord, NH., Mark Nichols of Dracut, Cathleen (Nichols) Soucy also of Dracut and Matthew Nichols and his wife Rebecca of Grafton, MA., her grandchildren; Ryan Nichols-Cloutier, Aidan Soucy, Nolan Cloutier, Cullen Soucy and Tyler Nichols. She also leaves behind 9 of her 10 siblings; Edward Laliberte of Worcester, Jacqueline Grant of Michigan, Susan Norwood of Illinois, Pamela (Rose) Kiewit of California, James Laliberte, Sr. and his wife Patricia of Charlton, Christine Winters and her husband Timothy of Worcester, Theresa Brown and her husband Scott of Barre, Lisa Jewell and her husband Bryan of Oxford and Jeffrey Laliberte and his wife Tabitha of Marlborough; as well as many nieces, nephews and beloved cousins.
Elaine is predeceased by her sister Joanne Laliberte of Worcester.
ARRANGEMENTS: With STRICT adherence to COVID-19 health precautions and social distancing rules, family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, June 16th, from 3-7 PM at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9 AM with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsboro, on Wednesday, June 17th at 10 AM. Her burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Elaine's memory to: metavivor.org or vhl.org. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.