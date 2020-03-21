|
Elaine A. Pierce, 88
Worcester - Elaine A. (Remillard) Pierce, 88, of Worcester, died Thursday, March 19th at Sunrise at Gardner Park in Peabody. She was predeceased by her husband, John F. Pierce in 2013. She is survived by her son, John F. Pierce, Jr. and his wife Ann of Danvers; her brother, Richard Remillard of Sault St. Marie, Ontario; her sister, Ann Laboranti and her husband, Albert of West Springfield; two grandsons, Benjamin and Noah Pierce and several nephews and nieces.. Two sisters, Mary Remillard and Kathleen Sabacinski predeceased her.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Henry and Kathleen (Connor) Remillard, and grew up in Auburn. She had been employed as an underwriter for Amica Insurance before retiring.
Her funeral Mass will be held, Saturday, May 23rd at 12 Noon in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street. There are no calling hours. O'CONNOR NROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
