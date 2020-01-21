|
Elaine A. Rolfe, 94
NORTHBOROUGH - Elaine Alden Rolfe, a Northborough resident for 62 of her 94 years, passed away on December 13, 2019. Elaine was born on November 4, 1925 and raised in Medford, MA. She graduated from Medford High in 1943, and Katherine Gibbs School in 1945.
Elaine was employed at Digital Equipment for many years in the Taxation and Documentation Division as an import/export analyst.
Always willing to try something new, Elaine tried her hand at sewing, knitting, crewel work, Chinese cooking, and woodworking with some amazing results! She also loved crosswords, bridge and spending evenings with Alex Trebek. Elaine was also proud that she was a Mayflower descendant.
Elaine never let her age slow her down; she was a member of a synchronized skating team until she was 75 and Elaine painstakingly stained her deck at the age of 89 just to prove a point and drive her family crazy.
Elaine leaves behind her daughters Priscilla Madden, Susan Howes (Tim), Nancy Rolfe-Proctor (Michael) and sons Stephen (Debra) and Peter (Danielle) and her daughter-in-law Sue Rickard Rolfe. She also leaves 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Elaine's husband Ted predeceased her in 2009.
There will be no calling hours, the family will have a private service in Chatham this summer.
Memorial donations can be made to Maple Farm Sanctuary, 101 North Ave., Mendon, MA 01756.
The family wishes to thank the Coleman House staff for their kind and compassionate care for the last 3 years of Elaine's life. After an adjustment period, Elaine ended up enjoying her time with her last set of friends - the Coleman staff, "those old people", and Steve "the rabbi".
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020