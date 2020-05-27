|
|
Elaine F. (White) Simes
Rutland - Elaine F. (White) Simes, 74, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born in Holden, the daughter of the late William A., Sr. and Regina A. (Keefe) White.
Her beloved husband of 45 years, Kenneth D. Simes, passed away in 2015. Elaine leaves her two children, Karen Phillips and her husband, Theodore Phillips, Jr. of Rutland and Kevin Simes and his wife, Jennifer of Rutland; her four cherished grandchildren, Teddy and Rebecca Phillips and Abbygail and Michael Simes; her brothers, William White, Jr., Federic White, Thomas White and David White, Sr.; as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and good friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Jean Flynn and her brother, Richard White.
Elaine graduated from Wachusett Regional High School in 1963. She was an executive secretary for many years at State Mutual Insurance Company in Worcester and later worked at Oriol Healthcare before retiring in 2000. Elaine will be fondly remembered for spoiling her grandchildren and her cats Tigger and Lucy.
A graveside service for Elaine will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 29th at Rural Cemetery, Main Street, Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rutland Food Pantry, c/o Saint Patrick's Parish, P.O. Box 939, Rutland, MA 01543. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or leave an online condolence for Elaine's family, please visit
wwwmilesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020