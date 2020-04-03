|
|
Elaine E. Vezina, 81
Worcester - Elaine E. (Yacino) Erickson-Vezina, 81 of Worcester passed away peacefully at home, with loved ones gathered at her side Tuesday, March 31st 2020 , after a brief battle with cancer, joining in heaven a son Robert Vezina who passed away in October of 2012 and her husband George Erickson.
Born in Worcester, Elaine was the daughter of the late James P. and Lillian T. (Rizzuti) Yacino. She attended Worcester Elementary schools and graduated from St Stephen's High School, notably Prep school honors and an award in Latin from then Bishop Wright. She then obtained her real estate license in 1969, founding, and guiding her own firm Vezina Real estate to this date.
Elaine's first husband, George D. Erickson passed away at a young age. She then married in a military ceremony at the Fort Devens Chapel, Raymond Vezina. She lived in Shrewsbury for many years until moving to Worcester.
Elaine is survived by her son, David F. Erickson and his wife Ann M. Tedesco of Shrewsbury; two beautiful granddaughters, whom she idolized, Jacqueline E Dunbar and Jennifer A. Erickson of Shrewsbury.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, funeral services will be held privately. She will be buried with her son Robert and parents in Notre Dame Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Our Lady of Loreto Church in Worcester.
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020