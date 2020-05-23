|
|
Eleanor "Ellie" R. (Ebbeling) Baca, 88
Douglas - Eleanor "Ellie" R. (Ebbeling) Baca, 88, of Douglas passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 in St. Camillus Health Center, Whitinsville. On this same day in 1954, she married John R. Baca, who predeceased her in 2013. The family is comforted with knowing that they are now together forever.
Ellie and John had raised their five children at the home they built in Douglas. They had celebrated 59 years together when John had passed. In that time, besides being a homemaker and wonderful Mom, Ellie had also spent time as a Girl Scout leader, and being a member of a local Homemaker's Club, the Douglas Band Boosters, and the Drop-Out Bowling League in Auburn. She also enjoyed working at the former Baker's Department Store in Whitinsville (which she did for 12 years before retiring) and at the Breezy Picnic Grounds & Waterslides in Douglas. In their later years, Ellie and John went on many cruises and motor coach trips which they were able to enjoy together. She also enjoyed baking delicious pastries. And we all enjoyed eating them!
She was born August 27, 1931 in Whitinsville, the daughter of the late Titus and Dora (Koopman) Ebbeling, the 7th of their nine children. Ellie graduated from Uxbridge High School in the Class of 1949. It was that same year that Ellie started writing to a pen pal in the Netherlands, Alinda Bakker. They built a lasting friendship through letters, gifts, phone calls, and eventually meetings with each other - a relationship that continued until Ali's death 67 years later.
She is survived by three sons, John R. and his wife MaryBeth Baca, Paul E. and his wife Elizabeth Baca, and Timothy A. and his wife Kim Baca, all of Douglas; two daughters, Sharon L. and her husband Barry Smith of Douglas, and Lori A. and her husband Robert "Mance" Grady of Cumberland, RI; two brothers, W. Donald Ebbeling and his wife, Eileen, of Maine, Ernest Ebbeling and his wife, Judy, of Uxbridge, and a sister-in-law, Virginia Ebbeling of Uxbridge; six grandchildren (Tara, Michael, Randy, Cullen, Jacob & William) and one great-granddaughter (Riley). Her brothers Sydney, George ("Buddy"), Titus Jr, Herman and Henry, along with her sister Grace, predeceased her.
Times spent with Ellie were typically filled with smiles and laughter. Something that we mutually thrived upon. She occupied her time at St. Camillus visiting her friends there, participating in bingo, concerts and other events in the Activity Room. She loved putting jigsaw puzzles together which were framed then hung in her room so she could proudly show them off or give them away.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Camillus for their care and compassion. We owe special thanks to Ellie's friend and room-mate, Betty Hodgdon, who was there by her side when we couldn't be, keeping her company and comforting her.
Visitation at Buma Funeral Home and burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Douglas are private due to the current COVID situation.
Memorial donations may be made to: St. Camillus Activity Fund, 447 Hill Street, Whitinsville, MA 01588 - in the memo area, state: In Memory of Eleanor Baca.
