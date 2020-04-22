|
|
Eleanor Bardy, 89
Kansas City, MO - Eleanor, 89, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born on August 12, 1930, to Pompilio and Armida Fontana. Eleanor was a graduate from Wells High School, Southbridge, MA, Class of 1949. The family is happy to know that she is lovingly reunited with her beloved husband and laid to rest with him at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edmund and her sisters, Lily Mandeville and Irene Champagne. Survivors include her son, James Bardy her daughter, Ellen Bardy; her grandchildren, Christopher Bardy, Derek Halloran, Jon Bardy, and Colton Halloran; her sister, Dina Barnes; and her brother, Harry (Dorothy) Fontana.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020