|
|
Eleanor R. Buss, 91
Worcester - Eleanor R. Buss, 91, of Worcester died Saturday, May 2nd 2020 in St. Mary Health Care Center. She leaves a daughter, Barbara A. Buss of Columbia, SC; a sister, Patricia Reardon of Worcester and two grandchildren, John and Tara McMahon. She was predeceased by a son, John B. Buss; a brother, James J. Wrightson, Jr.; two sisters, Barbara Smith and Claire Kavonian.
She was born in Worcester the daughter of James J. and Thyra Wrightson and graduated from South High School. Eleanor owned Rag-Time Antiques.
Funeral services and burial will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 10, 2020