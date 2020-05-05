Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Eleanor R. Buss, 91

Worcester - Eleanor R. Buss, 91, of Worcester died Saturday, May 2nd 2020 in St. Mary Health Care Center. She leaves a daughter, Barbara A. Buss of Columbia, SC; a sister, Patricia Reardon of Worcester and two grandchildren, John and Tara McMahon. She was predeceased by a son, John B. Buss; a brother, James J. Wrightson, Jr.; two sisters, Barbara Smith and Claire Kavonian.

She was born in Worcester the daughter of James J. and Thyra Wrightson and graduated from South High School. Eleanor owned Rag-Time Antiques.

Funeral services and burial will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 10, 2020
