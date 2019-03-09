|
Eleanor Anne (Harrahy) Clement, 81
Stratham, NH / Worcester, MA - Eleanor Anne (Harrahy) Clement, 81 of Stratham, NH (former long-time resident of Worcester, MA) passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Brigham and Women's Hospital.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late John J. and Eleanor R. (Doon) Harrahy and graduated from South High School. Eleanor continued her education at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst where she earned a B.S. in Biology. She belonged to the Sigma Kappa Sorority (where she met her best friend Carol Jepsen) and was a lead precisionette in the Precisionettes Drill Team. She later went on to earn her Master's Degree in Education at Worcester State College. Eleanor was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church for many years and later at St. Joan of Arc Church. Recently, she attended Saint Theresa Church in Rye, NH.
Throughout her career, Eleanor taught Biology in the Worcester public school system at Chandler Jr. High, South High School, and Doherty Memorial High School. Her love for teaching science was year-round. During the summer, she taught Botany at the Nature Training School in Paxton. She belonged to the Mass Teachers Association.
She will be dearly missed by her loving daughter and son-in-law with whom she lived, Patricia M. and Alan R. Contois of Stratham, NH and three beautiful granddaughters, Michaela H., Brynn C. and Hallie R. Contois to whom she was affectionately known as "gma." Eleanor is also survived by her brother John Harrahy and his wife Joyce of Merrimack, NH, two sisters-in-law, Doris Harrahy of Eastham, MA and Margaret Henningsen of Crowne King, AZ, her first cousins, Verna Harrahy of Fitchburg, MA, James and John Sowerbutts of Leominster, MA, and many loving nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. She would also want us to mention her loyal fur-babies, Mischa and Dieter. Three siblings predeceased Eleanor; Mary Elizabeth "Lidda" Belanger, Donald J. Harrahy and recently, Peter J. Harrahy.
Eleanor found joy in each day. She was an accomplished ballroom dancer and teacher, and enjoyed going to the theaters in Boston, New York, and to the former Foothills Theater in Worcester. She loved being outdoors among the trees and flowers. Eleanor always had the best times on the Cape, especially at her favorite beaches (Thumpertown and Coast Guard). She was particularly proud of her Irish heritage. She traveled cross-country with her granddaughters for step dance competitions, sharing in their journey and love for Irish Dance. An avid New England sports fan, she used to listen to Red Sox and Patriots games on her radio in MA and more recently, never missed watching the games in NH. Every day she reveled in her cup of coffee, visits with her family and friends, spontaneous dancing in the kitchen, and the nightly news.
Visiting hours to celebrate Eleanor's life will be held on Friday, March 15th from 4:00 until 8:00pm at Callahan Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester, MA. Eleanor's funeral will be held on Saturday, March 16th from Callahan Fay & Caswell Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street, Worcester, MA. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent or donations may be made to the Levine Cardiology Unit at Brigham and Women's Hospital at 70 Francis St., Boston, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019