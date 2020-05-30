Eleanor J. Clifton, 91



Mendon, MA - Eleanor (Ellie) Joan Clifton of Mendon, Ma, previously Mashpee, MA passed away at UMASS Memorial Hospital in Worcester, MA on May 24th at the age of 91.



Ellie is predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Phyllis Burns. She is survived by her loving husband, Malcolm R. Clifton, of 65 years as well as their three sons, Alan Clifton and his wife Melody of Windham, ME, Bruce Clifton and his wife Theresa of Mendon, MA and Craig Clifton and his wife Cheryl of Milford, NH. Ellie is also survived by her sister Norma Putman of Verona, PA.



Ellie is lovingly remembered by her six grandchildren, Megan, Josh, Jered, Jacob, Stephanie and Shawn along with four great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was born in Worcester, MA on April 18th, 1929. She attended North High School in Worcester, MA and then went on to MassGeneral Hospital School of Nursing and became an RN. Following graduation she worked at several hospitals including the VA Hospital in West Haven CT where she met Malcolm. Malcolm's job with Chrystler had them living in many places such as CT, NJ, Grafton, MA and retiring in Mashpee, MA.



Ellie enjoyed going to church, playing the hand bells, painting, crafts and riding her bike along the Cape Cod canal. But her favorite time was always spent with family.



Services will be held at The Mashpee Congregational Church a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Mashpee Congregational Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1796 Mashpee, MA 02649-1796





