More Obituaries for Eleanor Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor (Bissonette) Cunningham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor (Bissonette) Cunningham Obituary
Eleanor Mary (Bissonette) Cunningham

Broomfield, CO - 85, Passed away March, 17, 2019. Born October 14, 1933 in Worcester, Mass., daughter of Medo J and Loretta Jane (Ford) Bissonette. Graduated from St. Peter's High School, Elms College, and Duquesne University. As a teacher she worked in Oxford, Mass., Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Boys Town in Omaha. She was a world-wide traveler and collector of antiques, an active member of the Friendship Force of Omaha, Assistance League, Questers antique group, and Creighton University Wives. She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, William, children: Margaret (Bob) Keearns of Hot Springs Village, AR; Bill of Seattle, WA; Mary (Steve) Hoff of Broomfield, CO; and six grandchildren. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection was held on Saturday March 23, at Natvity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Broomfield, CO followed by Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019
