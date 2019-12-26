|
Eleanor L. (Runberg) Currier, 89
Clinton - Eleanor L. (Runberg) Currier, 89, died Monday, December 23, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family, after a long illness.
She is survived by two sons: Gilbert D. Currier, Jr., of Clinton, and John A. Currier of Waterbury, CT; four daughters: Marcia L. Currier of Clinton, Ruth E. Canelas and her husband, Frank, of New Canaan, CT, Mary E. Currier of Clinton, and Anne M. Currier, and her wife, Michelle, of Pelham, NH; eight grandchildren: Ian Currier and his wife, Michelle, Hannah Muller and her husband, Matt, Sarah and William Canelas, John, Jenna, and Joseph Currier, and Alexander Cramm; and two great-grandchildren: Aidan and Gavin Currier. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Gilbert D. Currier, Sr., who died in 2008, and her brother, Carl A. Runberg, Jr., who died in 2010.
Ellie was born in Gardner, and raised in Ashburnham, daughter of Carl A. and Annabel (Withington) Runberg. She was a graduate of Cushing Academy, and Secretarial School. In 1958, she and Gil moved their young, growing family to Clinton, purchasing Stone Funeral Home on Prospect St. For more than thirty years, she helped manage the family business, Stone-Currier Funeral Home, above where the family made their home.
In addition to raising their family, and co-managing the funeral home, Ellie also worked as an office manager and cashier at the former Earl & Carroll's Market, Clinton. Years later, she retired as office manager for Catholic Charities and St. Agnus Guild.
An active member of the First Congregational Church, Clinton, and its Women's Fellowship, she was a talented organist and pianist, who played at the church, and acted as choir director. In addition, she was a member of the former Clinton Women's Club. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and watching the Red Sox – which she had the uncanny ability to do, all at the same time!
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, immediately followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Spring burial will take place in New Cemetery, Ashburnham. In lieu of flowers, the Currier family suggests that memorial donations be made to Nashoba Nursing Services & Hospice, 3 Patterson Rd., Suite 3, Shirley, MA 01464.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020