Eleanor Susan (Kaplan) Garber, 81
Worcester - Eleanor Susan (Kaplan) Garber, age 81, passed away peacefully after bravely battling a long illness at Milford Hospital on May 7, 2020.
Eleanor was born on January 9, 1939, in Worcester to Abraham and Elizabeth "Betty" (Golub) Kaplan. Eleanor attended Classical High School, graduating from Commerce High School in 1957. A gifted student both academically and musically, Eleanor was also an exceptional pianist.
Eleanor and Joseph Garber married on May 24, 1964, eventually settling in Sturbridge where they spent 25 years raising their family before Joseph's death in 1991. Eleanor owned and operated Auburn Load Service for ten years. Eleanor was good at cooking and baking, especially if it meant she could create a feast to gather the family.
Eleanor spent the last 14 years at the Crown & Eagle Apartments in Uxbridge. She was grateful for her wonderful friends with whom she enjoyed knitting club and painting classes. Eleanor lived for her children and grandchildren. She loved traveling to different states, cruising on lakes and seas, and even staying local to catch a play in the Boston Theater District. Eleanor was an enthusiastic member of the Beth Torah Sisterhood in Holliston. She enjoyed the camaraderie of the ladies and the good feelings they left with her.
Eleanor leaves behind her children, Cynthia (Marc) Shulman, David Garber, Sandra (Ray) Crowther, Harriet Garber, and Rhonda (Adam) Miller. She leaves behind seven grandchildren: Jennifer, Mitchell, Elizabeth, Emily, Joshua, Avery, and Matthew. Three siblings including Arthur (Rhoda) Kaplan, Diane (Dan) Boski, Paul (JoAn) Kaplan, and eight nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Garber; and her sister Carole (Roy) Fuchs.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions limiting public gatherings to 10 people or less, Eleanor's funeral will be strictly private and held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020