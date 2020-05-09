|
Eleanor P. Gaulin, 85
Millbury - Eleanor Patricia Gaulin, 85 yr. old Eleanor (White) became an angel on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at CareOne in Millbury. She was the daughter of William C and Eleanor M (Lesczynski) White of Millbury. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of sixty one years, Nestor Gaulin; two brothers Ace Kenneth (Terry) White of Millbury and Richard White of W. Brookfield, and her son-in-law Terry Lauder formerly of Leicester. She leaves behind her children: Mark Gaulin and his husband David Dupont of Long Beach, CA; her daughter Kim Lauder of Millbury; her son Kevin Gaulin, his wife Jo-Anne (Green), also from Millbury, their daughter Nicole and her husband Daniel Brown and their 4 month old precious son Gavin Daniel Brown, of Ashland. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was fiercely loyal to her husband children and family and was a devoted, loving, kind, wonderful and caring mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family fondly gave her the nickname Bucky as a young child. She leaves behind a legacy and wonderful memories for those fortunate enough to have known her. She especially enjoyed spending time with family, traveling to and vacationing in Vinalhaven, Maine and visiting with her many friends on the island. She also enjoyed reading, volunteering, playing bingo, music and going to the bean suppers on Vinalhaven. Eleanor and Nestor built a vacation home at the location of her father's vacation residence. The house was framed and made weather tight on Memorial Day Weekend in 1991 by Nestor, his son Kevin, son-in-law Terry and a lot of help from many dear family and friends. The home will be enjoyed by generations to come.
Eleanor was a voracious reader from childhood on. Her love all books began as a young girl when she was enticed by the Millbury Public Library to read an assigned list of novels in exchange for a book of her choice. She eagerly welcomed the challenge. She completed the list and chose the novel "Black Beauty" first published in 1946. The book arrived with the inscription "Compliments of the Trustees of the Millbury Public Library" and was dated May 8th, 1947. The novel remains in excellent condition and will be passed down to future generations. Eleanor instilled her love of books in her children, for which they will always be grateful. Eleanor continued to frequent the Millbury Public Library as an adult and eagerly looked forward to their book sales. She often visited, and was a member of, the Vinalhaven Public Library. Eleanor volunteered at Second Hand Prose, when on island, and sometimes purchased more than she sold. She was their best customer.
Eleanor is a graduate of Millbury High School where she took a 2 year bookkeeping course. She held a myriad of jobs. Her career began as a teen working as a bookkeeper for her father who owned White's Tire Shop on Canal St. in Millbury. She also worked for Tiny's Store, and Lamberts Pharmacy in Millbury (now Walgreens). Her early career continued at W.T. Grant Five and Dime, Guarantee Bank and Trust, both in Worcester. Eleanor was an office manager for Millbury District Nursing and she also worked at the front office at Holy Name HS where, at times, she gladly provided a ride to a neighbor's child. After she retired, she volunteered at the blood pressure clinic at the Millbury Senior Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vinalhaven Elder Services, PO Box 624, Vinalhaven, ME 04863. New or used books may also be donated, in Eleanor's name, to the Millbury Public Library
Due to the current social gathering limitations, there will be no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held. A celebration of life luncheon will be held on a future date. Please visit Eleanor's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020