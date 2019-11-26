|
|
Eleanor V. Hedlund, 98
Charlton - Eleanor V. (Mikoloski) Hedlund, "Babcia" 98, of Masonic Home Rd., formerly of Sturbridge, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25th, in the Overlook Masonic Health Care, Charlton, after an illness.
Her beloved husband, Arthur R. Hedlund, Sr. died in 2003. She leaves her two sons, Kenneth M. Hedlund and his wife Kathleen of East Longmeadow and Bruce F. Hedlund of West Brookfield; a daughter, Elizabeth A. Poirier and her husband, Real of Fiskdale; her daughter in law Clarissa "Soni" Christensen of New Castle, NH; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was predeceased by a son, Col. Arthur R. Hedlund, Jr. in 2011; seven brothers, Joseph S. Mikoloski, Edward R. Mikoloski, Zygmud Mikoloski, Isadore Mikoloski, Vincent T. Mikoloski, Henry Mikoloski, and Michael Mikoloski; and a sister, Jennie Dubois.
Eleanor was born and raised in Worcester the daughter of Stanley K. and Wanda (Karczewski) Mikoloski. She attended and graduated from City Hospital Nursing School and was a proud Alumnus. Eleanor was a member of the Harrington Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She worked at the Burgess Elementary School as a school nurse for 25 years prior to retiring in 1983. Eleanor was very proud of the military service of her husband and son. She was a loving and very giving person who cherished her time with her family. This special woman exuded a gentle kindness, grace, and class all while being the life of the party.
A funeral Mass for Eleanor will be held on Friday, Nov. 29th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Burial will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery, Sturbridge. A calling hour in the funeral home will be held on Friday, Nov. 29th, from 8:30am – 9:30am prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Overlook Skilled Nursing Department, 3rd floor, 88 Masonic Home Rd., Charlton, MA 01507
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019