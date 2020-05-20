|
Eleanor Theresa (Monahan) Keenan
WORCESTER - Eleanor Theresa (Monahan) Keenan, 96, joined her family in heaven on May 17, 2020. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Irish immigrant parents John J and Mary (Lyndon) Monahan. She was the wife of the late Edward Thomas Keenan, who passed away in 1978. Eleanor was predeceased by her children Edward William Keenan and Martha Abigail Keenan, both of whom she lost in 2016. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Keenan Meade and nieces and nephews Maureen Corapi, Mary Patricia Montimurro, David, Richard and Paul Keenan.
Growing up, Eleanor's family included siblings John L Monahan, Margaretta (Langlois), and Mary Elizabeth (Betty Kelley). She was a graduate of Commerce High School Salter Secretarial School, and was a former employee of Heald Machine Company in Worcester.
Having lost her mother at a young age, Eleanor's goal in life was to be a full time mother and provide a loving home in which to raise her family. She cherished that role every day of her life.
Eleanor was an avid reader and antique collector, a passion she shared with her sister. A former member of Saint Andrew the Apostle Church, she was also active in the Women's group at Christ the King Church. Eleanor enjoyed her time spent as a volunteer at Fairlawn Hospital, and treasured the many friendships developed there.
Eleanor had been a resident of the Coleman House in Northborough. Their outstanding care and compassion had provided her a comfortable and loving home for the past eight years.
Funeral services will be private with burial at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, Massachusetts.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020