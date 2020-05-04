|
Eleanor M. McFadden, 63
WORCESTER - Eleanor M. "Ellie" McFadden, 63, of Worcester passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at UMASS Medical Center, with loved ones at her side.
Ellie was born in Worcester, one of seven children to John J. and Eleanor (McFarland) McFadden. She graduated from St. Peter's High School and Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing, and continued on to Worcester State University and obtained her BSN in Nursing.
Ellie enjoyed a very rewarding career in nursing. Over the years she worked in a variety of roles, including at Worcester City Hospital, UMASS Medical Center, and Marlborough Hospital. She also worked as a traveling nurse for several years and particularly enjoyed the time she spent in New Orleans.
Ellie had a passion for traveling. When she was younger, she backpacked through Europe by herself and road tripped across the US with her sister. Her last trip was to Ireland with her daughter. She also loved music and spending time with her large extended family. She had a notorious sweet tooth.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine E. McFadden of Boston; three siblings, John A. McFadden and his wife, Suzanne of Paxton, Margaret E. Graham and her husband, Brien of North Brookfield and Eileen N. McKenna and her husband, James of Shrewsbury and many nieces and nephews. Her parents and three siblings, Kathleen A. Pultorak, Lawrence J. McFadden and Michael A. McFadden predeceased her.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the 2 SURGE COVID unit at UMASS for their exceptional care and compassion.
A Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Church. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts Covid-19 Relief Fund at www.macovid19relieffund.org Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Directors, 61 Myrtle St.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 6, 2020