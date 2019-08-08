|
Eleanor R. Myers, 95
Westborough - Eleanor R. Myers of Westborough, MA, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully August 7, 2019, surrounded her family. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, March 26, 1924, daughter of Joseph and Erna (Bradies) Nastasy, she was married in 1949 to Foster Miller Myers, who preceded her in death in 1987. She graduated from Sharon High School in Sharon, PA and earned an Associates Degree in Human Services from Edinboro University, PA.
Eleanor worked in payroll for Westinghouse in Sharon, PA and Talon, Inc. in Meadville, PA. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed travelling, photography, music, golf, bowling and vacationing near family at the beach in Florida.
Member of the First Presbyterian Church of Meadville, PA for 61 years, and a 34-year member of the Womens Club of Meadville, serving in several offices. Member of the Red Hat Ladies and the Meadville Literary Club and the Westborough, MA Women's Club. She was a member of the Westborough Congregational Church from 2011 until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings, Nina Ruth Nastasy, Thelma Williams, Edna Lou Nastasy and David Nastasy.
She is survived by her sons: David W. Myers and his wife Nancy of Upton, MA and James R. Myers and his wife Sheryl of Boalsburg, PA; grandchildren: Christina Evans and husband Dr. Thomas Evans of Hopkinton, MA, Laura Murray and husband Andrew Murray of Edmund, OK, David J. Myers and wife Krystal Myers of Franklin, MA, Eric Myers and wife Meredith Keller of Washington D.C. and Michelle Myers and wife Katie Campbell of Austin, TX. Eleanor is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren.
In MA, calling hours will be at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 W. Main St, Westborough, MA on Sunday, August 11 from 3 PM – 5PM. A funeral service will be held at 10AM on Monday, August 12 at The Congregational Church of Westboro. In PA, calling hours will be on Thursday, August 15 from 5PM – 7PM at the Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut St, Meadville PA. On Friday, August 16, funeral services will be at 11AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Meadville, followed by a luncheon and brief interment service at Greendale Cemetery in Meadville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foster Miller and Eleanor Rose Myers Memorial Fund for children's books, Meadville Public Library, 848 North Street, Meadville, PA 16335.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019