Eleanor M. Philbin, 94
Clinton - Eleanor M. Philbin, 94, passed away peacefully at Notre Dame du Lac Healthcare Center in Worcester on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She is survived by generations of nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings James Philbin, Marguerite Philbin, Brigadier General Tobias Philbin, John Philbin, Marion Nagle, Rev. Richard Philbin, S.J., and Katherine Healy.
Eleanor was born and raised in Clinton to the late Tobias and Katherine (O'Toole) Philbin. Upon her family's temporary relocation to Enfield, CT, she attended local schools and graduated from Cathedral High School in Springfield, MA, Class of 1941. She attended nursing school at Clinton Hospital before accepting her call to religious life and professing her vows to the Sisters of St. Joseph. She later returned home to Clinton to care for her aging parents and to continue her lifelong career in education. Miss Philbin taught French to generations of students at Clinton High School and Clinton Middle School as well as Trivium School in Lancaster before retiring. She was a devout member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton who proudly served her faith through Regnum Christi. She was an active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and held membership from the inception of Massachusetts Citizens for Life. For her advocacy, Miss Philbin was chosen as the 1982 honoree of the Clinton Tribute Road Race. In her later years, Eleanor relished the opportunity to share stories while entertaining family and friends in her home at 156 Main Street in Clinton. She will be forever remembered for her simple kindness to others, her brilliant mind and keen wit. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water Street, Clinton with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives, friends, and former students are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John the Evangelist Church Restoration Fund, c/o 149 Chestnut St., Clinton, MA 01510, or to Trivium School, 471 Langen Rd., Lancaster, MA 01523. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2019