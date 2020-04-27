|
Eleanor Roberts, 87
West Brookfield - Eleanor (Ducey) Roberts, 87, passed away surrounded by family at her home on April 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Roy Roberts; her daughters, Catherine Palo and her husband David, Linda Rosenberg, and Mary Ann Kalipolites and her husband Paul; her grandchildren Lucas Palo, Rebecca Rosenberg, and Zachary Rosenberg; and very dear friends.
Born in 1932, daughter of the late James J. and Catherine (Reilly) Ducey, Eleanor grew up and started her family in Ware, Massachusetts. For the past 60 years she has called West Brookfield her home. Eleanor was a graduate of Becker Junior College. She has been an active volunteer in town, most notably having served on the school committee.
Eleanor has always had a spirit for adventure that was satiated through world travel with Roy, a voracious appetite for reading and heading out to see where the road may take her with family and friends.
A private graveside service for Eleanor will be held in Brimfield Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main Street in West Brookfield is assisting her family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020