Eleanor A. Steiger, 68SCOTTDALE, PA - Eleanor A. Steiger, 68 of Scottdale, PA, formerly of Tucson, AZ. passed away on Friday July 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 15, 1952 in Ilion, NY a daughter of the late James and Edna Harris Hebert. She was retired from the Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. She is survived by her siblings, James Hebert and his wife Joan of North Brookfield Mass., Kathy Brodak and her husband Edward of Mount Pleasant and Elizabeth Doane and her husband Michael of Warren, Mass. and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. As per the wishes of Eleanor there will no public viewing or services. Her final interment will be with her parents in the Mt. Joy Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, Pa. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit