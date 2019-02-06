Home
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Eleanore Dell'Olio
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt View Cemetery
Boylston St
Shrewsbury, MA
Eleanore Dell'Olio Obituary
Eleanore "Derry" Dell'Olio, 90

Shrewsbury - Eleanore "Derry" (D'Errico) Dell'Olio, 90, longtime Shrewsbury resident passed away surrounded by loved ones, Monday February 4th, 2019

Eleanore leaves the "Love of Her Life" of 66 years, Andrew J Dell'Olio; a son, Joseph Dell'Olio; grandson Derric Dell'Olio; nieces, nephews and extended family. Two sons, Andrew and Peter Dell'Olio pre-deceased her.

Graveside services for Eleanore will be held Friday, February 8th at 12:00 noon in Mt View Cemetery, Boylston St Shrewsbury. There are no calling hours. The family request that flowers be omitted. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
