Eleanore "Derry" Dell'Olio, 90
Shrewsbury - Eleanore "Derry" (D'Errico) Dell'Olio, 90, longtime Shrewsbury resident passed away surrounded by loved ones, Monday February 4th, 2019
Eleanore leaves the "Love of Her Life" of 66 years, Andrew J Dell'Olio; a son, Joseph Dell'Olio; grandson Derric Dell'Olio; nieces, nephews and extended family. Two sons, Andrew and Peter Dell'Olio pre-deceased her.
Graveside services for Eleanore will be held Friday, February 8th at 12:00 noon in Mt View Cemetery, Boylston St Shrewsbury. There are no calling hours. The family request that flowers be omitted. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019